Musician Tom Grennan breathed a sigh of relief along with many more in the music industry as the government confirmed theatres and concert venues could reopen with up to 50 per cent capacity. Boris Johnson confirmed the change on Monday as part of a new tier system to help control the spread of coronavirus. Grennan told Charlene White it was an important step to "get life back into the music industry."