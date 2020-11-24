London looks set to be placed in high alert Tier 2 when lockdown ends, according to Sadiq Khan.

London's mayor said the decision would be based on the latest Covid figures when the decision is taken on Thursday.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced a new stricter tier system that will be rolled out in England on December 2.

The rules in the three tiers have been tightened across the board, aimed at keeping the virus under control.

"At the moment it looks likely we will be in Tier 2 after lockdown is lifted but we'll have to wait and see what the numbers are this Thursday when the decision is taken," Mr Khan told ITV News London.

The new system of Tiers will stay in place until April by which time it's hoped the effects of a vaccine will help bring the pandemic under control.

Read more...