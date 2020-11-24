London's coronavirus hotspots - find out where your borough ranks in infection rate figures
The east London borough of Havering has the capital's highest Covid infection rate according to latest figures. The borough had 386 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the average for England of 187, data from Public Health England revealed.
The figures will help determine which Tier London will be placed into when lockdown ends next week. London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the capital is likely to be placed in high alert Tier 2.
Here are the infection figures for each London borough in alphabetical order:
Barking and Dagenham: 258 cases per 100,000 people
Barnet: 165 cases per 100,000 people
Bexley: 250 cases per 100,000 people
Brent: 208 cases per 100,000 people
Bromley: 161 cases per 100,000 people
Camden: 104 cases per 100,000 people
Croydon: 165 cases per 100,000 people
Ealing: 224 cases per 100,000 people
Enfield: 219 cases per 100,000 people
Greenwich: 197 cases per 100,000 people
Hackney and City of London: 170 cases per 100,000 people
Hammersmith & Fulham: 181 cases per 100,000 people
Haringey: 140 cases per 100,000 people
Harrow: 187 cases per 100,000 people
Havering: 386 cases per 100,000 people
Hillingdon: 208 cases per 100,000 people
Hounslow: 207 cases per 100,000 people
Islington: 138 cases per 100,000 people
Kensington and Chelsea: 131 cases per 100,000 people
Kingston-upon-Thames: 165 cases per 100,000 people
Lambeth: 139 cases per 100,000 people
Lewisham: 122 cases per 100,000 people
Merton: 193 cases per 100,000 people
Newham: 226 cases per 100,000 people
Redbridge: 301 cases per 100,000 people
Richmond-upon-Thames: 109 cases per 100,000 people
Southwark: 108 cases per 100,000 people
Sutton: 154 cases per 100,000 people
Tower Hamlets: 240 cases per 100,000 people
Waltham Forest: 191 cases per 100,000 people
Wandsworth: 133 cases per 100,000 people
Westminster: 126 cases per 100,000 people
Source: Public Health England
