The east London borough of Havering has the capital's highest Covid infection rate according to latest figures. The borough had 386 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the average for England of 187, data from Public Health England revealed.

The figures will help determine which Tier London will be placed into when lockdown ends next week. London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the capital is likely to be placed in high alert Tier 2.

Here are the infection figures for each London borough in alphabetical order:

Barking and Dagenham: 258 cases per 100,000 people

Barnet: 165 cases per 100,000 people

Bexley: 250 cases per 100,000 people

Brent: 208 cases per 100,000 people

Bromley: 161 cases per 100,000 people

Camden: 104 cases per 100,000 people

Croydon: 165 cases per 100,000 people

Ealing: 224 cases per 100,000 people

Enfield: 219 cases per 100,000 people

Greenwich: 197 cases per 100,000 people

Hackney and City of London: 170 cases per 100,000 people

Hammersmith & Fulham: 181 cases per 100,000 people

Haringey: 140 cases per 100,000 people

Harrow: 187 cases per 100,000 people

Havering: 386 cases per 100,000 people

Hillingdon: 208 cases per 100,000 people

Hounslow: 207 cases per 100,000 people

Islington: 138 cases per 100,000 people

Kensington and Chelsea: 131 cases per 100,000 people

Kingston-upon-Thames: 165 cases per 100,000 people

Lambeth: 139 cases per 100,000 people

Lewisham: 122 cases per 100,000 people

Merton: 193 cases per 100,000 people

Newham: 226 cases per 100,000 people

Redbridge: 301 cases per 100,000 people

Richmond-upon-Thames: 109 cases per 100,000 people

Southwark: 108 cases per 100,000 people

Sutton: 154 cases per 100,000 people

Tower Hamlets: 240 cases per 100,000 people

Waltham Forest: 191 cases per 100,000 people

Wandsworth: 133 cases per 100,000 people

Westminster: 126 cases per 100,000 people

Source: Public Health England

Read more...

Theatreland warns Covid measures will have 'detrimental impact' on performing arts

'Fresh air solution' to help protect London bus drivers from Covid-19