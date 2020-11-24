London's coronavirus hotspots - find out where your borough ranks in infection rate figures

A Christmas-themed window display in a store on Oxford Street during lockdown

The east London borough of Havering has the capital's highest Covid infection rate according to latest figures. The borough had 386 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the average for England of 187, data from Public Health England revealed.

The figures will help determine which Tier London will be placed into when lockdown ends next week. London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the capital is likely to be placed in high alert Tier 2.

Here are the infection figures for each London borough in alphabetical order:

  • Barking and Dagenham: 258 cases per 100,000 people

  • Barnet: 165 cases per 100,000 people

  • Bexley: 250 cases per 100,000 people

  • Brent: 208 cases per 100,000 people

  • Bromley: 161 cases per 100,000 people

  • Camden: 104 cases per 100,000 people

  • Croydon: 165 cases per 100,000 people

  • Ealing: 224 cases per 100,000 people

  • Enfield: 219 cases per 100,000 people

  • Greenwich: 197 cases per 100,000 people

  • Hackney and City of London: 170 cases per 100,000 people

  • Hammersmith & Fulham: 181 cases per 100,000 people

  • Haringey: 140 cases per 100,000 people

  • Harrow: 187 cases per 100,000 people

  • Havering: 386 cases per 100,000 people

  • Hillingdon: 208 cases per 100,000 people

  • Hounslow: 207 cases per 100,000 people

  • Islington: 138 cases per 100,000 people

  • Kensington and Chelsea: 131 cases per 100,000 people

  • Kingston-upon-Thames: 165 cases per 100,000 people

  • Lambeth: 139 cases per 100,000 people

  • Lewisham: 122 cases per 100,000 people

  • Merton: 193 cases per 100,000 people

  • Newham: 226 cases per 100,000 people

  • Redbridge: 301 cases per 100,000 people

  • Richmond-upon-Thames: 109 cases per 100,000 people

  • Southwark: 108 cases per 100,000 people

  • Sutton: 154 cases per 100,000 people

  • Tower Hamlets: 240 cases per 100,000 people

  • Waltham Forest: 191 cases per 100,000 people

  • Wandsworth: 133 cases per 100,000 people

  • Westminster: 126 cases per 100,000 people

Source: Public Health England

Read more...

Theatreland warns Covid measures will have 'detrimental impact' on performing arts

'Fresh air solution' to help protect London bus drivers from Covid-19