Photographer on the frontline in Covid hospital at the height of first deadly wave
A London photographer given exclusive access to NHS staff in a Covid hospital has documented life during the pandemic's first deadly wave.
Slater King was on the frontline at The Whittington Hospital in north London at the height of lockdown talking to medics about how they coped with Covid.
His book of moving photographs is being launched on Kickstarter, with all the royalties going to the hospital's charity.
King found out how staff dealt with the trauma and uncertainty of a global pandemic knowing they too could become a victim.
I spent June 2020 photographing and interviewing the staff at the Whittington Hospital, hearing their stories first hand of working inside a Covid hospital. We hear about their incredible trials and tribulations, their fears and worries, and how they kept working despite knowing that they were placing themselves and their families in such grave danger.
These are their stories, in their own words, accompanied by their portraits while they work in the throws of the pandemic, surrounded by so much uncertainty, worry and sickness.
Find out more about the Kickstarter campaign here.
Find out more about The Whittington Hospital here.