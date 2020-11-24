A London photographer given exclusive access to NHS staff in a Covid hospital has documented life during the pandemic's first deadly wave.

Slater King was on the frontline at The Whittington Hospital in north London at the height of lockdown talking to medics about how they coped with Covid.

His book of moving photographs is being launched on Kickstarter, with all the royalties going to the hospital's charity.

Medic, Champa Jetha, standing inside the Whittington Hospital during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic Credit: Slater King

King found out how staff dealt with the trauma and uncertainty of a global pandemic knowing they too could become a victim.

Medic Cleveland Shaw at the Whittington Hospital Credit: Slater King

I spent June 2020 photographing and interviewing the staff at the Whittington Hospital, hearing their stories first hand of working inside a Covid hospital. We hear about their incredible trials and tribulations, their fears and worries, and how they kept working despite knowing that they were placing themselves and their families in such grave danger.

These are their stories, in their own words, accompanied by their portraits while they work in the throws of the pandemic, surrounded by so much uncertainty, worry and sickness. Slater King, photographer, writing on Kickstarter

Photographer Slater King at the Whittington Hospital Credit: Slater King

Find out more about the Kickstarter campaign here.

Find out more about The Whittington Hospital here.