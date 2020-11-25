Development of Crossrail 2 'has been stopped', Treasury confirms

The development of Crossrail 2 has been stopped, the Treasury has announced.

It stated in its National Infrastructure Strategy: “Levelling up the rest of the UK does not mean levelling London down."

“The Government is continuing to address capacity issues in the capital, by financing the completion of Crossrail, but has agreed that Transport for London will stop development on Crossrail 2.

“This frees up investment to raise the performance of public transport networks in the regional cities towards London’s gold standard.”