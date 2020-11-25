Tap above to watch Charlene White's interview with government adviser Professor Andrew Hayward

A government adviser has warned of the risks of relaxing coronavirus rules over Christmas and the danger of bringing different generations together under one roof.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said he worried about families mixing for just five hours, "let alone five days."

Professor Hayward spoke to ITV News London shortly after the government confirmed three households would be allowed to mix for up to five days to allow families to reunite at Christmas.

"It it quite a risk. The key risk is bringing together multi-generational households for periods of time - mixing children and adults with higher rates of Covid with elderly people with high risk of death," he said.

Professor Hayward urged people to delay seeing loved ones until a vaccine offered the genuine prospect of protection.

"I want to be able to see my family for many years to come and very soon they will be offered the protection of a vaccine and I'm not willing to squander that for the benefit of being together for a few days," he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has acknowledged the risks involved in a Christmas relaxation, saying it is the “season to be jolly careful”, but is determined to give families the chance to meet up at the end of a grim year.

Christmas bubbles will have to be exclusive over the five day period, meaning people cannot move from one bubble to another over the period. Bubbles will only be able to gather in private homes, go to outdoor public spaces and attend places of worship together – but they will not be able to meet together in hospitality settings.

Children whose parents are separated will be able to move between two separate bubbles, however.

Social distancing will not be necessary in the Christmas bubbles, though people will be advised to exercise restraint and judgment if they plan to mix with vulnerable friends or family.

There will be no change to how hospitality operates in the various tiers over the period when social restrictions are eased.

Spending Review: UK borrowing soars to £394 billion as Sunak freezes public sector pay and reduces aid budget