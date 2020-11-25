A teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from the viewing platform of the Tate Modern has launched an appeal in a bid to be moved from jail to hospital, a court has heard.

Jonty Bravery, 19, appeared by video-link at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday from Belmarsh prison, where he is currently serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 15 years for attempted murder.

He is facing trial for allegedly attacking nurses Sarah Edwards and Maxwell King at Broadmoor Hospital on January 29, while he was being held on remand at the secure unit.

Bravery was jailed in June for throwing the boy from the 10th-storey balcony of the London art gallery on August 4 last year.

The victim, who was on holiday with his parents in the capital from France, survived the 100ft fall, but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and multiple broken bones.

After a delay of around half an hour, while Bravery was brought to the video conference room, he waved at the camera and said: “Yes, I can hear you.”

Wearing a grey prison-issue sweatshirt, he followed proceedings, while sitting at a desk for the rest of the brief hearing.

The court heard he is mounting an appeal over the judge Mrs Justice McGowan’s sentence at a hearing on December 7.

His lawyer, Andrew Bousfield, also appearing by video-link, said the challenge will focus on “whether he should be sentenced to a hospital order or be in the normal prison population”.

Mr Bousfield said his client would be transferred back to Broadmoor if the appeal is successful.

Council spent thousands trying to keep Tate murder bid teenager’s name secret