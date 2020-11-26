13-year-old boy seriously injured after officers called to pole attack

A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital after police were called to reports of a man attacking people with a pole.

Scotland Yard said officers were called to Leigham Court Road, Streatham, about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

A 13-year-old boy was treated at the scene for a head injury before being taken to hospital where police say his condition has been assessed as life-threatening.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.