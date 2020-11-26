Arsenal will be the first Premier League club to welcome fans in for a competitive fixture since March after confirming 2,000 spectators will be allowed in for their Europa League match against Rapid Vienna next Thursday.

The Gunners learned on Thursday that the Emirates Stadium is in tier two of the Government’s new regionalised approach to tackling the coronavirus pandemic, and will now be able to welcome fans in for the clash with the Austrian side.

A club statement read: “It’s been almost nine long months since we had fans in attendance at Emirates Stadium and our matches have simply not been the same without you.

“While we appreciate that reduced capacity matches will be far from being ‘back to normal’, we can’t wait to welcome our fans back home for what will be a historic moment for the club.”

West Ham’s match against Manchester United on December 5 is set to be the first Premier League game with fans in attendance.

London Stadium in Stratford

The league released its confirmed televised schedule for the rest of the year on Thursday afternoon, and the Hammers, whose London Stadium is in tier two, kick off against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at 5.30pm on that date.

The Rugby Football Union has announced it will be allowing 2,000 spectators into Twickenham for England’s final Autumn Nations Cup match on December 6.

One fifth of the tickets will go to local NHS workers, the governing body said, with 1,000 seats on sale with prices starting at £75. The remainder of the tickets will be allocated to the players’ families, local rugby clubs and sponsors.

A number of clubs issued holding statements on Wednesday to say they were working through the detail of how to let spectators back in safely.

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin, whose club are in a tier two area, said: “Opening the gates will actually cost us money but it’s a price we are willing to pay to get fans in and this is step one.

“Stadiums reopening to fans won’t be a revenue generator for us. We’re lucky enough to already have 3,600 season card holders, and the loyalty of our fanbase has helped the club massively through such a difficult time.

“To get into the position where we can safely welcome fans back, we have to go through an awful lot of processes. Every single game will go to our season card holders through a ballot – which is quite a complicated process.”

The Government had staged a number of pilot events over the summer in the lead-up to what it hoped would be the wider return of spectators from October 1.

However, it had to scrap those plans after a sharp rise in coronavirus infections nationwide.