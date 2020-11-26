Met officers may face charges over Wembley murder scene photos

A file of evidence has been handed to the Crown Prosecution Service after two Metropolitan Police officers allegedly shared photographs of the scene of a double murder.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office after sisters Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were stabbed to death at Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London, in the early hours of June 6.

Social worker Ms Henry, from Brent in north-west London, and photographer Ms Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, had met friends the previous evening to celebrate the elder sister’s birthday.

The police watchdog has been carrying out a criminal probe into allegations that the officers took “non-official and inappropriate photographs” of the crime scene before sharing them on WhatsApp.

Scotland Yard said both officers remain suspended from duty.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Thursday that a file has been passed to prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges.

IOPC regional director for London Sal Naseem said: “As a result of our inquiries so far, we have made two fast-time recommendations to the Metropolitan Police Service.

“These seek to ensure that police officers, their supervisors and senior management teams all take responsibility for a culture that is in line with the Police Code of Ethics and where inappropriate behaviour can be openly challenged.

“Last month we also referred one strand of our investigation to the CPS as the evidence we have gathered indicates a criminal offence may have been committed.

“A report has also been sent to the Metropolitan Police Service to consider its next steps in terms of potential disciplinary proceedings for the two officers.

“Uppermost in our mind remain the family of Nicole and Bibaa, and we continue to provide them with regular updates.

“We also ensure the officers involved are aware of developments in our investigation.”

The watchdog has launched a separate investigation into six other officers who allegedly knew about, received, or viewed the photos.

Five other officers have been told their conduct is under investigation over allegations stemming from the original probe, including that an officer took a picture at the scene of a sudden death before sharing it.

Other investigations are looking into allegations that officers shared answers before a police exam and the use of discriminatory language.

Of the total 13 officers, based at the Met’s North East Command, who are under investigation, two have been suspended and five are on restricted duties.

Scotland Yard said the force has already “largely addressed” the IOPC’s recommendations, while officers at the North East Command have been given guidance over their use of WhatsApp and other social media.

The IOPC is also conducting a separate probe into how the Met handled calls from the worried family and friends of missing Ms Smallman and Ms Henry before their bodies were discovered on June 7.

One officer has been told their conduct is under investigation over potentially failing to progress the reports properly.

Danyal Hussein, 18, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, south-east London, is facing trial accused of the sisters’ murders.