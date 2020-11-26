Most of London and the Home Counties will be placed under Tier 2 restrictions when national lockdown ends on December 2. Kent and Slough, which have higher infection rates, are being placed into the highest Tier 3.

The announcement was made by Health Secretary Matt Hancock who said the tiers would be reviewed in a fortnight and kept “regularly under review after that”.

He told the Commons: “The majority of England will be in Tier 2 but a significant number of areas, I’m afraid, need to be in Tier 3 to bring case rates done.

The move was welcomed by London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, who said it come as a welcome boost for London's economy.

"This decision will be a welcome boost for London’s shops, businesses and hospitality venues who were forced to close just as preparations for the Christmas period began. Businesses across London have worked incredibly hard to make their premises Covid-safe, and I am really pleased that they are able to open their doors again," London mayor Sadiq Khan.

"Whilst I welcome the Government’s decision to place London in Tier 2, I am extremely disappointed that the Government is sticking with specific measures that seem to cause more harm than good.

"I am pleased we persuaded the Government to get rid of the 10pm curfew but extending it to 11pm, when it should be scrapped altogether, is a mistake. It is a real blow to pubs, bars and restaurants which have endured such a difficult year and deserve better," Mr Khan added.

Here is a full list with confirmation of which areas are in which tiers in the ITV News London area:

Tier 2 - High Alert

East of England

Hertfordshire

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire

London

all 32 boroughs plus the City of London

South East

Surrey

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Tier 3: Very High alert

South East

Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Kent

Many businesses across London and the Square Mile will be breathing a collective sigh of relief now that they will be able to trade in the run up to Christmas as a result of this decision.

That said, as we look to the new year, firms in the City urgently need clarity on when office workers can return to COVID-secure workplaces. This is vital in order to get as much of the economy operating as possible and protect livelihoods. We also need a thriving economy to help pay for the vast amount of support being provided at this time. Catherine McGuinness, City of London Corporation Policy Chair

The Government’s reason for placing the following areas in the South East into Tier 3 is:

Slough: “The weekly case rate in Slough is much higher than surrounding areas at over 320 per 100,000 people compared with 155 per 100,000 in the rest of Berkshire and 138 in Buckinghamshire. Test positivity is also much higher at 12%.”

Kent & Medway: “Case rates are high and continuing to rise with large increases in case rates in almost all areas in the last seven days. Some of the highest case rates in the country are currently seen in Kent.

The new Tier system means fans may be allowed to return to a number of clubs. Arsenal could be the first top-flight English club to play a competitive game in front of their own fans since March when they host Rapid Vienna in the Europa League on Thursday, December 3.

