A pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after being kicked in the stomach during a robbery in Wanstead.

The victim, who was nine weeks pregnant, was on the phone to her mum when a man on a bike attacked her at a bus stop in Cambridge Park. After snatching her iPhone he sped off towards Wanstead Tube station.

The attack happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday, 29 July and police have issued an e-fit of a man they want to find.

The suspect is described as mixed race, around 30-years-old and of stocky build with tattoos covering his left arm. He was wearing dark blue shorts, a dark blue baseball cap and a white bag.

This is particularly sad case that has had life changing consequences for the victim. Needless to say this has caused much heartache and pain to the victim and her family. I am keen to hear from anyone that can assist in the identification of this e-fit. If you are the person responsible then do the right thing and come forward. Detective Constable James Pepperell, Met Police

Any one with information can call police on 101 and quote CAD 4366/29JULY2020. Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.