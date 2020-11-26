Why the Museum of London is collecting Covid-19 dreams

The Museum of London is on the hunt for an unusual collection – Covid-19 dreams. Anxiety, stress and worry from the pandemic is known to have affected sleep and “dreaming minds” as well as day-to-day life.

The Museum of London now wants to keep a record of dreams from the pandemic for posterity.

It hopes collecting oral testimonies of dreams will help future generations understand the full impact of the crisis.

The link between dreams and mental health and ways of coping with external stresses, particularly in times of crisis, will also be explored.

Its digital curator Foteini Aravani said the dreams will help “document a key shared experience from the pandemic”.

She said the dreams will be collected as first-person histories, “to provide a more emotional and personal narrative of this time for future generations”.

They will also provide an “intimate encounter of how the pandemic has affected us”.

She added: “One of the things that we all do, sleeping, is being disturbed for different reasons over lockdown.

“What we would like to capture with these interviews is how Covid has probably affected us consciously, but subconsciously as well.

“The best way to record that is through dreams, which are the guardians of our subconscious”, and also “help us cope with our waking life as well”.

She added: “It started with me when I realised during lockdown I’d been having more dreams or more vivid dreams.”

After reading a couple of studies, she realised it “was not just my personal experience, but a global phenomenon”.

She said of the collection: “It’s just another way to record and document how the pandemic has affected us.”

The research is said to be the first time that dreams as raw encounters and personal testimonies will be collected by a museum.

It cites research by King’s College London showing the anxiety, stress and worry sparked by the global crisis is affecting sleep and dreams.

The dreams will form part of a project to collect first-hand experiences of how coronavirus is changing society.

Curators have been collecting objects for future generations to be able to look back and understand this “extraordinary time”.

People are being invited to speak about their Covid, dream-life experiences with a member of the Museum of Dreams network – scholars from the psychosocial community.

The conversations, conducted virtually over Zoom, will then be considered for acquisition by the Museum of London for their permanent London Collection.

To volunteer to take part in the study, or find out more details, contact info@museumofdreams.org by January 15, 2021.

