Police have urged people not to attend a protest in central London this weekend during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Metropolitan Police said it is aware a protest has been planned for Saturday and organisers have been looking to hire coaches to help people travel to it from other parts of the country.

Police could not say what the protest is for, but said officers will be monitoring coaches travelling into the capital.

The force warns those who choose to attend risk enforcement action.

According to Save Our Rights UK website, which say its working for democracy, they are planning a protest on Saturday called Unite For Freedom.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, this weekend's Policing Commander said: "Our city is in a critical fight against Covid-19 and we cannot allow gatherings to jeopardise the progress and sacrifices our communities have made in fighting this virus. "