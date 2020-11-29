A group of thieves have been caught on camera stealing more than 300 Christmas trees from an outdoor store in South London.

The trees were stolen from Pines and Needles in Wimbledon on Friday.

Shop owner Josh Lyle said he has been left "sickened" by the theft of more than £3,000 worth of stock.

A Met Police spokesman said: "Police were contacted at approximately 19:40 on Friday, 27 November following the theft of a number of Christmas trees from a pop-up shop in Wimbledon Park, Southfields."No arrests and enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing."Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6599/27Nov. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."