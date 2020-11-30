Tap above to watch Martin Stew's full report

Enzo Saunt would have turned 3 today. His life was cut short by leukemia. Enzo spent many days as a baby in and out of hospital in London, but he would not have grown to be a dinosaur-loving toddler if it wasn't for strangers going to give blood.

His parents say it is those strangers that gave them more time with their precious son and they want more people to help by donating.

Enzo Saunt

While 90 per cent of older children survive leukemia, for babies the disease is less understood - and deadly.

"We first found out Enzo had infant leukemia when he was eleven months old," said Enzo's mum Rosie.

"Unfortunately the dismal survival rates have not improved in the last 20 years so about half the babies diagnosed with infant AML [acute myeloid leukemia] will survive and half very sadly won't," she added.

Enzo had been getting better but just before Christmas he relapsed. A bone marrow transplant offered hope but stripped of his immune system his little body could not fight off a virus.

"Driving home with his car seat in the car and surrounded by his toys was probably the most difficult thing," said Enzo's father Ant.

Enzo loved playing with his toy dinosaurs

But from despair Enzo's parents want to give others hope by raising awareness of the importance of giving blood. Supplies are short at the moment because of the pandemic.

"Without blood transfusions Enzo probably would have died in a week or two. Over the next 18 months we had to most unimaginably difficult times but we also had some really special times," said Ant Saunt.

Sixty people either donated blood or small blood cells known as platelets which meant Enzo's parents could see him walk and talk for the first time and play football.

"Without blood that would not have happened," said Ant.

So far the #blood4Enzo campaign has inspired more than 1,000 people to give blood.

"The strength he showed throughout his treatment has inspired people to go out and give blood. For his legacy and memory to be helping other people live longer lives I just think it's amazing," said Enzo's father Ant.

There are 23 permanent blood donation venues and thousands of local venues situated in towns and cities across England. Find your closest venue by clicking on his link and typing in your postcode.