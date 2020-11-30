Boy, 16, charged with murder over north London shooting

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man shot dead as he sat in a Mercedes in a London street.

The boy, 16, who cannot be named due to his age, is the fourth person held over the death of Christopher George.

The 26-year-old died on July 29 on Sebastopol Road in Enfield, north London, Scotland Yard said.

The charged boy will appear before magistrates in north London on Friday.

Two men and a woman, who have previously been charged with murder, are due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 21.