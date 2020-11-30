Tap above to watch video report by Katie Barnfield

The poets behind inspirational words of wisdom written on whiteboards at London Underground stations have been revealed for the first time.

Tube workers Jeremy Chopra and Ian Redpath have been helping brighten up the commute for thousands of Londoners after coming up with the idea at North Greenwich.

"At North Greenwich station we were helping customers get through to a Craig David concert using Craig David song titles to get them to go where they needed to go and it was a lot on fun," said Jeremy.

Credit: @allontheboard

The first board was the first of thousands, and over the past three years Jeremy and Ian have written poems and messages at over 130 different stations.

The messages are often inspired by their own struggles with mental health.

"I was driving a train along the Victoria Line and a young girl jumped in front of my train," said Ian.

"I got post traumatic stress disorder from it and being creative is an outlet - and if you write down your feelings you can do something positive with them.

"We received a message from a girl in Iran saying we saved her life! One of our boards popped up on her timeline and she was just about to taker her own life - she read one of our boards and something happened," he added.

Thank you message from Michelle Obama whose staff read a message from All On The Board Credit: @allontheboard

Jeremy and Ian's work has won them some celebrity fans from Katy Perry to Michelle Obama

The pair have published some of their favourite quotes in a book to try to lift people's spirits during lockdown.

"There will be a light at the end of the tunnel. And while we are in that tunnel we're hoping the book will be a candle or a torch for some people and we want people to feel less alone reading it," said Jeremy.

Even though they are published writers with a worldwide following, Jeremy and Ian have no plans to quit the day job - and will keep putting a smile on Londoners' faces.