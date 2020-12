Where is the Covid rate still rising in London?

Coronavirus infections are falling in every London borough except one, Waltham Forest, where cases rose towards the end of November by 52. Figures show the impact of the second national lockdown which ends on December 2. The majority of England will then be in Tier 2 – including London – where the restrictions mean a ban on households mixing indoors, and pubs and restaurants only able to sell alcohol with a “substantial meal”.

Here are the latest infection figures for each London borough for the week ending November 26th (listed alphabetically). The average infection figure for England is 130.

Barking & Dagenham: 244 infections for every 100,000 people (down 29)

Barnet: 140 infections for every 100,000 people (down 100)

Bexley: 209 infections for every 100,000 people (down 102)

Brent: 167 infections for every 100,000 people (down 132)

Bromley: 127 infections for every 100,000 people (down 111)

Camden: 92 infections for every 100,000 people (down 33)

Croydon: 130 infections for every 100,000 people (down 136)

Ealing: 182 infections for every 100,000 people (down 144)

Enfield: 165 infections for every 100,000 people (down 179)

Greenwich: 144 infections for every 100,000 people (down 150)

Hackney: 131 infections for every 100,000 people (down 111)

Hammersmith and Fulham: 112 infections for every 100,000 people (down 129)

Haringey: 121 infections for every 100,000 people (down 52)

Harrow: 135 infections for every 100,000 people (down 130)

Havering: 269 infections for every 100,000 people (down 303)

Hillingdon: 162 infections for every 100,000 people (down 141)

Hounslow: 169 infections for every 100,000 people (down 104)

Islington: 103 infections for every 100,000 people (down 86)

Kensington and Chelsea: 118 infections for every 100,000 people (down 20)

Kingston upon Thames: 163 infections for every 100,000 people (down 4)

Lambeth: 107 infections for every 100,000 people (down 105)

Lewisham: 96 infections for every 100,000 people (down 79)

Merton: 140 infections for every 100,000 people (down 110)

Newham: 216 infections for every 100,000 people (down 34)

Redbridge: 291 infections for every 100,000 people (down 31)

Richmond upon Thames: 87 infections for every 100,000 people (down 43)

Southwark: 100 infections for every 100,000 people (down 23)

Sutton: 131 infections for every 100,000 people (down 47)

Tower Hamlets: 201 infections for every 100,000 people (down 127)

Waltham Forest: 210 infections for every 100,000 people (up 52)

Wandsworth: 101 infections for every 100,000 people (down 104)

Westminster: 98 infections for every 100,000 people (down 74)

