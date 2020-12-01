London’s delayed and over-budget Crossrail project has been given £825 million more Government funding, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

The Cabinet minister said he is “committed to getting Crossrail delivered”. Writing on Twitter, he described the loan as “a fair deal for taxpayers across the UK”.

The money will “get the project up and running, and ensuring we continue to #BuildBackBetter across the whole country”, Mr Shapps added.

The railway – which will run between Berkshire and Essex via central London – was due to open in December 2018, and its budget was set at £15.9 billion in 2007.

But it has been hit by a series of delays and cost increases.

An update from Crossrail Ltd at the end of August said the opening of the railway, which will be called the Elizabeth line, was now not expected until the first half of 2022.

Transport for London and the Government had previously agreed a funding package totalling £17.8 billion.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Securing this financing package enables us to press full steam ahead with getting the central section of the Elizabeth line open as soon as possible.

“The Government have insisted London must pay the shortfall – despite the overwhelming majority of the tax income that will result from Crossrail going to the Treasury.

“This is another example of London supporting the country way over and above the help we get from this Government.

“I do not want this project to be stalled so it is vital that we dig deep to get the railway up and running. I will continue to monitor progress closely and do everything I can to minimise costs – helping ensure London and beyond can enjoy its many benefits sooner rather than later.”

Keith Prince, GLA Conservative Transport Spokesman, commented: “Yet again, the Government has had to step in and bail Sadiq Khan out. This deal will get Crossrail done but only if Khan keeps his eye on the ball and ensures there are no more delays to this vital project.

“Londoners will be disappointed but not surprised that Crossrail has gone even further over budget on the Mayor’s watch. The project was on time and budget when Sadiq Khan inherited it. Now, it’s nearly £4 billion over budget and more than 3 years late. Khan’s inability to deliver has cost London billions of pounds and delayed the new jobs and homes Crossrail promises.

“Instead of taking responsibility for getting Crossrail done, Khan has treated the project like a PR opportunity. Londoners want the Mayor to show leadership on this issue and finally get Crossrail over the line.”

Mark Wild, Chief Executive, Crossrail, added: “Delivery of the Elizabeth line is now in its complex final stages. Good progress continues to be made with completing the remaining infrastructure works so that we begin intensive operational testing, known as Trial Running, at the earliest opportunity in 2021.”

