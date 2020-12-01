Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

A former Olympian has been reunited with a long jump trophy she won at Wycombe High School more than seven decades ago. In 1947 Lorna Lee jumped just over 18 feet to win the All England Schools Championship. This year, when Lorna began reminiscing about her time at school her step daughter got in touch asking if they could see it. A year after winning the trophy, Lorna went on to win the 1948 London Olympics, the first time women were allowed to do long jump.