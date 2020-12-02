More passengers travel by Tube as lockdown ends

More passengers traveled by Tube as lockdown ended with usage rising 14% as the capital was placed into Tier 2 restrictions.

Transport for London said 760,000 journeys were made on the Tube network on Wednesday from the start of service until 10am. This was a 14% increase on the same period last week but just 31% of normal usage.

Some 1.13 million mainline train journeys were made in London over the same period (33% of usual demand), while 30,000 trips on TfL Rail services were recorded.

There were 970,000 bus journeys made. This was up 8% on last week and 57% of pre-pandemic levels.

Location technology firm TomTom found that the level of congestion on London’s roads between 11am and noon was 28%, compared with 23% during the same period last week.

Demand was partly boosted by shoppers who hit the stores early to avoid the queues as non-essential retail stores in England reopened.

Droves of customers queued early outside store giants such as Primark and Nike Town in London’s Oxford Street on what has been dubbed “Wild Wednesday”.

"Londoners will be keen to enjoy London's shops, businesses and hospitality venues in the run up to Christmas," said London's Transport Commissioner, Andy Byford.

"That's good for London, and we are here to get you where you need to go, but it's incredibly important that everyone follows the Government guidance on how to keep everyone safe and that customers continue to take the simple steps of good hand hygiene, social distancing wherever possible and wearing a face covering throughout journeys unless exempt.

"The minority of people who refuse to wear a face covering and who aren't exempt, risk being issued a fine from the police or our own enforcement officers.

"Parts of London may be busier, particularly around the popular shopping and hospitality destinations, so we are asking everyone to plan ahead and travel during the quiet times so that social distancing, and keeping safe, is easier for everyone.

That way we can all play our part in keeping the virus at bay and helping London return to normality in the future," Mr Byford added.

