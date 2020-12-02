London's mayor has thanked everyone involved in the development of a Covid vaccine after the Pfizer/BioNTech jab was approved by the UK regulator.

Sadiq Khan said it was a "huge achievement" to have made a vaccine that meets strict safety standards.

"From next week our amazing NHS will get going on the task of vaccinating the most vulnerable and those who work to keep them safe. After many dark months, there is light at the end of the tunnel," said Sadiq Khan.

"But until the vaccine is fully rolled out to everyone who needs it, we must all continue to play our part to keep ourselves and others safe. I will certainly get vaccinated when the time comes and urge everybody to do the same," he added.

Sadiq Khan also warned against "taking our foot off the gas," and urged all Londoners to continue to follow the public health rules.

London mayor, Sadiq Khan

The UK is the first country in the world to approve a Covid vaccine for use.

So far the UK has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech jab - enough to vaccinate 20 million people - as two doses are required.

Details of who will be first to get vaccinated - and how - are to be released by the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on Wednesday morning.

This includes care home residents, health and care staff, the elderly and the clinically extremely vulnerable.

The MHRA will also release the clinical details behind the approved jab, and why it has been authorised.