Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

A former milkman who retired from his early morning rounds in East Finchley thirty years ago has been reunited with some of his customers after an appeal on Facebook.

Albert Leon was flooded with messages from people who remembered the good old days in the 1970s and 1980s when he delivered their milk and helped brighten their day.

"The kids loved him," said former customer Sally. "He used to take them on the back of his milk float and there was always a smiling face, and he even gave me about 35 Bob Dylan tapes because he found out I liked Bob Dylan," she added.

Albert remembered how some mornings were so cold he got icicles on his beard. And he recalled how some customers didn't always get their order right.

"I had a customer poor man he called it semi-skilled! I never told him he was wrong, he said two pints of semi-skilled milk! It was just great," said Albert.

The streets of East Finchley were packed with stories of Albert's life as a milkman, including the "massive treat" when chocolate milk was delivered. Some even said he was the 'best milkman in the world'.