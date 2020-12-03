Charlton manager Lee Bowyer felt his side’s followers were not vocal enough at The Valley as they were beaten 1-0 by MK Dons in League One.

Bowyer spoke after English football moved a step closer to a return to normality as the game began to welcome back crowds on Wednesday night.

“I’d have liked it to have been a bit more positive from the fans,” he said. “They’ve been away for so long I would have liked them to pick the lads up when it’s not going so well.

“I’m glad they are back in. I wish they were a little more vocal. It was very, very quiet apart from some negative shouting.”

Charlton fan Paul Field said: “It was a disappointing result but it is good to be back. It was a good experience. It terms of organisation the club couldn’t have done any more.

Charlton Athletic's Chuks Aneke and MK Dons' Richard Keogh battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Valley

“I’ve seen some of the post-match comments from the manager. That’s disappointing. I think there needs to be a bit of understanding that it’s not the same – 2,000 spread out in a 27,000-seat stadium is not the same as 20,000 in there.”

Fans had to wear masks and maintain social distancing, there were temperature checks and hand-sanitising stations on arrival and one-way systems in operation.