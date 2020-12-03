How can I watch the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lighting ceremony?

Tap above to watch the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lights switched on from 6pm on Thursday 3 December

The annual switch on of the Trafalgar Square Christmas tree lights is being held virtually this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The famous tree is an annual gift to the UK from the people of the Norwegian capital Oslo as a thank you for support during the Second World War.

The tree began its journey to London after being cut down in Norway in the middle of November.

Christmas Tree and lion statue in Trafalgar Square

The spruce is decorated with traditional Norwegian lights, is 23 meters high, weighs around 2,000 tonnes and it is thought to be about 80 years old.

The British Ambassador to Norway, Richard Wood helped cut down the tree, along with the Mayor of Oslo, Marianne Borgen and school children from Maridalen school in Oslo.

This is the first time since 1947 that we have had to do things differently, but the public’s safety comes first. I look forward to hosting a brilliant virtual ceremony for the public to enjoy safely from the comfort of their own homes, to say thank you to our friends in Oslo for their gift of this tree and to properly mark the nation’s Christmas Tree arriving to take pride of place.

Now more than ever it is important to come together and celebrate this much-loved Christmas tradition, to bring everyone some festive cheer at the end of a difficult year. Cllr Jonathan Glanz, Lord Mayor of Westminster



