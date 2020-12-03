London maths teacher 'delighted' to win global 'Covid hero' award

A maths teacher from a school in south-west London has won a global 'Covid hero' award for his efforts during the pandemic.

Jamie Frost, who works at Tiffin School in Kingston-Upon-Thames, has received a special recognition from the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize for helping young people to learn from home during the Covid-19 crisis.

Mr Frost was one of 10 finalists shortlisted for the sixth annual Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize. Ahead of the announcement Jamie Frost posted this video on the Department of Education's twitter feed.

On Thursday morning, Stephen Fry announced that Ranjitsinh Disale, a village primary school teacher from India, had won the million-dollar prize.

Mr Disale announced he will share half of the prize money with his fellow Top 10 finalists – which is the first time that the overall winner of the Global Teacher Prize has decided to do this.