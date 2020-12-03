The government has revealed which NHS England hospitals will start giving the approved Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine from next week.

The first doses of the approved coronavirus vaccine are due to arrive in the UK on Thursday as the country battles with logistical challenges in administering it to those at the top of the priority list.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer for England, confirmed the jab from Pfizer and BioNTech – approved by the UK medicines regulator on Wednesday – will hit British shores in “hours, not days”.

Here is a list of the NHS England hospitals in the ITV News London region administering the vaccine.

Croydon University Hospital NHS Trust

Dartford & Gravesham NHS Trust

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Guys & St Thomas NHS Trust

Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Mid and South Essex Hospitals Trust

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

St George’s University Hospitals NHS FT

University College Hospitals Trust

The list of sites was set out in a letter to trusts last month from Emily Lawson, NHS England's chief commercial officer, and Sue Harriman, chief operating officer of the Covid-19 vaccination deployment programme.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said hospitals were one of the "three modes of delivery" for the vaccination - alongside mass vaccination centres and community rollout via GPs and pharmacists.

