Christmas at Kew Gardens returns for its eighth year.

Kew Gardens will be opening its Christmas trail, and welcoming visitors in for some much needed post-lockdown cheer.

Christmas at Kew runs from Friday 4 December 2020 to Sunday 17 January 2021 Credit: PA

This year's festive trail has been designed with visitor safety at its heart, and features old time favourites and brand new light installations.

Visitors can expect bursts of colour and enchanting optics with Kew Gardens' UNESCO World Heritage landscape lit up by a million twinkling lights.

In light of the new COVID-19 restrictions, Christmas at Kew had to be postponed to 4 December

Christmas at Kew runs from Friday 4 December 2020 to Sunday 17 January 2021 and is open on the following dates:

Friday 4 December – Sunday 6 December 2020

Wednesday 9 December – Thursday 24 December 2020

Saturday 26 December – Sunday 10 January 2021

Wednesday 13 January – Sunday 17 January 2021