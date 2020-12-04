Tap above to watch our Senior Correspondent, Ronke Phillips report

NHS worker Madeline Love and her now-husband James have had to postpone their wedding three times this year as the pandemic restrictions meant weddings were scaled back and then banned altogether. Today, after lockdown restrictions were lifted, they exchanged vows - at last. Although it wasn't the big party they might have hoped for, Madeline and James aren't going to let anything rain on their parade - they're just happy to have finally tied the knot.