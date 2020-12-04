Heathrow has announced it is exploring a proposal to implement a Forecourt Access Charge (FAC) for vehicles that is expected to be introduced late next year.

The scheme is to prevent a car led airport recovery from the pandemic.

The charge, expected to be roughly £5, and is part of a wider plan in response to the collapse in passenger numbers and financial losses in 2020.

The pandemic sent shock waves throughout the aviation sector.

Heathrow has been forced to review all its planned investments which they had committed to when the airport had more than 80 million passengers passing through each year.

Heathrow airport announces possible £5 drop-off fee for vehicles next year.

Heathrow knows there will be fewer cars on the road due to reduced passenger demand, but concerns around using public transport due to the pandemic present a new challenge moving forward.

Responding to this, the FAC will replace plans for a Heathrow Ultra Low Emissions Zone (HULEZ) announced in May 2019, although future emissions reductions schemes could be considered at a later date. The revised plan ensures Heathrow remains able to meet its long-term public transport goals and, other measures, including HULEZ, can still be implemented if needed. Revenue raised through the FAC will be used to offset airport costs, including future sustainable transport investments, as well as lowering the charges for passengers. Consultation has begun with stakeholders around the details of Heathrow's new proposal, including how the FAC will be administered, with details expected to be finalised in 2021.

Passengers arriving at Heathrow airport already have an option of being dropped off at the long stay car parks.

The Forecourt Access Charge will apply to all vehicles entering the forecourts of Heathrow's terminals, although some exceptions will apply such as blue badge holders and emergency vehicles.

The full list of exemptions has yet to be finalised.

Passengers already have the alternative option of being dropped off in our long stay car parks today and travelling to terminals via a free shuttle bus.