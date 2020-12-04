A man has been jailed after he killed a pedestrian whilst driving in Northolt.

42 year old Leon Gregory was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court on Friday 4 December to the following -

causing death by dangerous driving – six years’ imprisonment;

two counts of perverting the course of justice – a total of 14 months’ imprisonment;

incitement to supply class A drugs – two months’ imprisonment.

All sentences will run consecutively.

He will also be banned from driving for eight years and ten months on his release.

The court heard how Gregory had been driving a black Ford Fiesta without the headlights on in Northolt on the evening of Wednesday, 5 February.

At around 20:15hrs 55-year-old Maya Gurung was walking home from work. As she crossed the road, Gregory’s car collided with her.

Gregory initially stopped but then after turning on his headlights, he drove away from the scene leaving Maya critically injured in the road. A passing couple called 999 and an ambulance took Maya to hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Police launched an investigation and the morning following the collision, the Ford Fiesta was found abandoned in Watery Lane. Damage that the vehicle had sustained matched debris left at the scene of the collision.

Enquiries quickly led to Gregory being linked to the car and he was arrested on 10 February. Despite denying involvement, Gregory was charged and remanded to prison while awaiting trial.

Whilst in prison, Gregory threatened a prosecution witness about evidence they were going to give and also attempted to persuade them to smuggle class A drugs into the prison. Gregory was further charges with perverting the course of justice and incitement to supply class A drugs.

As investigations continued into Gregory’s activities, officers spoke to several witnesses who provided evidence that Gregory had used the car involved in the collision on numerous occasions in the 12 months prior to his arrest; often when he was in an unfit state.

An instance was identified in April 2019 when Gregory was stopped but gave false details to officers which subsequently led to another person being disqualified from driving – he was charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to this incident.

During his trial, Gregory refused to accept any responsibility for his actions, claiming numerous other people could have been responsible. However, the weight of evidence against him was such that the jury convicted him of all offences.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Smith of the Roads and Transport Policing Command said:

“Gregory’s selfish and reckless actions have resulted in the death of a much-loved mother and family member. Throughout the court process, Gregory refused to take responsibility for his actions – his cowardly ignorance meaning Maya’s family had to sit through a trial.

“I hope that his conviction and sentencing can give them some form of closure and also serves as a stark warning about the lethal consequences that dangerous driving can have.”

Maya’s son, Suman Gurung, said in a victim impact statement that was read to court:

I would like to thank all the witnesses who called 999 when they found Leon Gregory under the influence of drugs inside his car on multiple occasions. You all judged he was unfit to drive and letting him drive in his state could cause an accident, and reported the vehicle to 999 which tremendously helped my mom's case. Suman Gurung, Maya's son