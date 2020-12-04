On Saturday, 5 December, the Metropolitan Police Service will be celebrating International Volunteer Day to recognise the contributions and achievements of its volunteers.

Ahead of the day, Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball shared a message of thanks to the thousands of Met volunteers for their hard work and dedication.

The theme and the message of this International Volunteer Day is ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering’ and this cannot be more true for the work that our volunteers, special constables and cadets have done. Assistant Commissioner, Helen Ball

“Our volunteers embody that fundamental policing principal, which is that the police are the public and the public are the police," she added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, special constables across London have completed almost 445,000 hours of work.

The Met saw almost 3,000 volunteers register to come together and collectively help the fight against Covid-19. Various activities were carried out by our volunteers, including weapon sweeps, community engagements, reassurance patrols, safer schools patrols, leaflet drops, and victim call backs.

When the public were told to stay home, the Covid-19 volunteers did the exact opposite and came out to help the most vulnerable people in our city. On behalf of the Metropolitan Police Service and the people of London, we thank you for your contribution. Your efforts never go unnoticed. Assistant Commissioner Helen Ball

Gergana Andreeva is a Met volunteer. She said she joined the force as a volunteer because she "wanted to make a difference and a positive contribution to the community."