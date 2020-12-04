From classical to contemporary, old school to new - all kinds of music, dance and sport is housed with the same style here at The Royal Albert Hall. And next year this jewel in the British cultural crown will celebrate its 150th anniversary.

David Arnold who's written the musical score to five Bond movies is creating a special birthday concert next March with the help of community choirs and the Chelsea Pensioners.

The Royal Albert Hall was Prince Albert's idea. He wanted to make arts something for everyone.

In the decades that followed it hosted meetings and events with prominent world figures. But this year when the pandemic hit, it shut completely and lost millions in revenue. The festival of remembrance was held without an audience. Everyone hopes next year will be different.

It will be the first time we're back on stage in a big way with what bigger way of being at the albert hall. That's where the emotion will come from with so many people in the audience. We're all desperate for that moment again Matthew Bourne, Choreographer

The anniversary programme is set to be as diverse as the hall's history. Prince Albert would surely approve.