An additional 1.5 million face masks and 30,000 bottles of hand sanitiser will be handed out to London's taxi and private hire drivers.

The hygiene equipment will be distributed at car parks across the capital from Monday as part of a Transport for London (TFL) package to help drivers and passengers avoid being infected by coronavirus.

Drivers will receive a sticker to display on a car window to demonstrate they are "Covid prepared".

Helen Chapman, TfL's director of licensing, regulation and charging, said: "We know that the pandemic has been tough for taxi and private hire drivers, which is why we want to do all we can to help them prosper as restrictions are eased."

We are providing this additional support to help boost the industry in the coming weeks, reassuring customers that vehicles are as safe and clean as they possibly can be. Helen Chapman, TfL

Steve McNamara, General secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association said:

The licensed taxi trade in London has been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic. Taxi drivers need all the support they can get, at what continues to be an extremely challenging time. Steve McNamara, General secretary of the Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association

He hopes the initiative will demonstrate to the public that taxi drivers are taking every possible precaution to keep their passengers safe, whilst "continuing to provide the world class service London's black cabs are known for."

One in five black cabs in London have been taken off the road since June, leading to hundreds being stored in fields dotted around the edge of London.