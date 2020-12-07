The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote a personal message of thanks to transport workers on a London Underground service information board before embarking on their royal train tour.

Kensington Palace shared images of the notice at Euston station and of Kate writing the words and William signing it.

The message read: “Thank you to all transport workers everywhere for keeping the country moving throughout this difficult year.

“Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!

“Catherine. William”

The Duke and Duchess, who wore face masks, set off on Sunday evening from London’s Euston station on a 1,250-mile, three-day, tour, which will see them thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

During the event, William told Orson Parris, a network traffic controller for Transport for London: “Fingers crossed 2021 gets things back to normal.”

William and Kate are expected to meet the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at their final stop.

