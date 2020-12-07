A massive project to build railway tunnels beneath the Chilterns today moved a step closer when engineers began assembling two giant drilling machines..

The 2,000-tonne boring machines will spend 3.5 years excavating 2.7m cubic metres of flint and chalk.

The two parallel tunnels will form part of the £106bn HS2 railway line from London to Birmingham and Manchester.

The German-built tunnelling machines named Florence and Cecille are being put together from hundreds of parts on a site next to the M25 in Buckinghamshire. Engineers likened it to a giant Meccano set.

The launch of our first tunnelling machines will be a defining moment in the history of HS2 – and our work to deliver a high speed railway that will offer a low-carbon alternative for journeys across the UK.

Construction is now well underway, with more than 13,000 jobs supported by the project, both directly and in our UK-wide supply chain. The arrival of Florence and Cecilia is a major step forward and our expert team will now work to assemble, test and commission them before their launch next year. Mark Thurston, HS2 Chief Executive

Environmental activists trying to disrupt the project are occupying a makeshift bridge across the River Colne in nearby Denham Country Park.

