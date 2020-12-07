HS2's 2,000-tonne 'giant Meccano set' taking shape to bore tunnels under the Chilterns
A massive project to build railway tunnels beneath the Chilterns today moved a step closer when engineers began assembling two giant drilling machines..
The 2,000-tonne boring machines will spend 3.5 years excavating 2.7m cubic metres of flint and chalk.
The two parallel tunnels will form part of the £106bn HS2 railway line from London to Birmingham and Manchester.
The German-built tunnelling machines named Florence and Cecille are being put together from hundreds of parts on a site next to the M25 in Buckinghamshire. Engineers likened it to a giant Meccano set.
The launch of our first tunnelling machines will be a defining moment in the history of HS2 – and our work to deliver a high speed railway that will offer a low-carbon alternative for journeys across the UK.
Construction is now well underway, with more than 13,000 jobs supported by the project, both directly and in our UK-wide supply chain. The arrival of Florence and Cecilia is a major step forward and our expert team will now work to assemble, test and commission them before their launch next year.
Environmental activists trying to disrupt the project are occupying a makeshift bridge across the River Colne in nearby Denham Country Park.
HS2 diggers return but can debt-ridden UK really afford to restart controversial high-speed project?