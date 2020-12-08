The first London patients to get the Covid-19 vaccine have revealed how it felt to be part of the historic programme.

Lyn Wheeler, 81, from Bromley

One of the first people to be vaccinated as part of the national Covid-19 vaccination programme in the UK said it was “all for Britain”.

Lyn Wheeler, 81, from Bromley, was the first to receive the Pfizer jab at Guy’s Hospital in London on Tuesday morning.

She was given the vaccine in front of Mr Johnson, and when he asked her how it had been she said: “It’s all for Britain.”

Mrs Wheeler was given a round of applause after receiving the vaccination.

George Dyer, 90

George Dyer, 90, was given the vaccine in Croydon, south London.

"Thank you very, very much! We owe you a debt that we could never repay really. This horrible virus is something that none of us have experienced before," said George.

"The fact scientists can find something to combat it I think is fantastic!" he added.

George said he missed meeting other people after being advised to stay indoors when the pandemic began.

"I miss people! I'm quite happy to go to a big shopping centre and to rub shoulders with people. I miss the crowd. But the point is when it first started I thought they want you to stay indoors, so that's what I'll do. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone," George said.

Dr Doreen Browne, 86, from Pimlico

Said she felt “honoured and privileged” to have been given the coronavirus vaccination.

Speaking after her first vaccination at Guy’s Hospital in London, she added: “I feel very honoured and very privileged.

“I think it’s terribly important to have the vaccination. All this nonsense about anti-vaccination, I think, is a disaster.

“It’s very dangerous, I’m very pro-vaccination, I think we’re so privileged to have it.”

Desmond Sequeira

Said he felt fine after receiving the coronavirus vaccination at Guy’s Hospital in London.

He added: “It was fine, it’s just like anything else, nothing special.”

He said he was not nervous about it because its safety had been explored pretty well.

He added: “I don’t worry about what might happen, the safety of it has been explored pretty well.

“There can’t be any danger at all.”

Winston and Lorna Lucas, from Dulwich

Winston and Lorna Lucas, from Dulwich, were given the coronavirus vaccination together at Guy’s Hospital in London.

Mrs Lucas, 81, said she felt fine after the jab and added: “It has to be done. I have never been worried about it.”

Mr Lucas, also 81, said the vaccine will help slow down the spread of coronavirus.

He added: “We are at least at the start, this will at least help to slow things down because you still find the odd person doesn’t want it.”

