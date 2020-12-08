A retired butcher thanked "fantastic" scientists for finding a coronavirus vaccine so quickly as he became the first person in London to get the jab.

George Dyer, 90, was given the vaccine in Croydon, south London, as the national rollout began.

"Thank you very, very much! We owe you a debt that we could never repay really. This horrible virus is something that none of us have experienced before," said George.

"The fact scientists can find something to combat it I think is fantastic!" he added.

George said he missed meeting other people after being advised to stay indoors when the pandemic began.

"I miss people! I'm quite happy to go to a big shopping centre and to rub shoulders with people. I miss the crowd. But the point is when it first started I thought they want you to stay indoors, so that's what I'll do. I'm looking forward to seeing everyone," George said.

Elsewhere in London Boris Johnson said it was "very, very exciting" to meet some of the first people to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

During a visit to Guy’s Hospital the Prime Minister warned "we can't afford to relax now" as Covid cases rise.

