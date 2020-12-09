Tap to watch video report by Martin Stew

In a one night only event, Pete Tong swapped the beaches of the Balearics for decks in London's O2 arena.

He's performed the ultimate Christmas rave, alongside a full orchestra. But there's a twist. This time he wasn't playing in front of any ravers, instead people were able to stream it online.

Brilliantly named 'O Come all ye ravers', it was the first music event at the O2 since venues closed in March due to the covid-19 pandemic.