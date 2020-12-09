Will Middlemoore is just 26 year-old, and has dreams of being a professional dancer. But last December whilst training seven days a week, he was diagnosed with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS)

I lost my ability to walk. I lost my eyesight. I lost my hearing. Will Middlemoore

Over the last year, instead of perfecting his dance steps, he's had to learn to walk again. He's now one of more than 12-hundred people aged under 30 living with MS.

Will fears he could relapse again in the future.

It could happen again. I'm aware that I might lose the ability to walk, to use my arms like I did. I was in a wheelchair for a while and I am aware I could go back to that, so I have kept it just in case. Will Middlemoore

MS effects a person's brain and spinal chord. 1 in 5 people diagnosed with the condition in the UK are under the age of 30.

There are lots of reasons why people are diagnosed with MS earlier including better detection methods and greater understanding of the condition. Most people first experience their symptoms in their 20s or 30s which can be really tough. But there is a lot of hope. MS society is funding millions pounds of research and we believe we can stop MS Dr Katie Howe, Multiple Sclerosis Society UK

A lead research on a new MS trial says work done a few years ago showed that Simvastatin, a drug used to lower cholesterol seems to have an effect on protecting the brain.

So this is much a larger study to see whether it slows down, ideally stops, but slow down the progression of disability. Prof Jeremy Chataway, Consultant Neurologist

The future worries Will.

Fear of the unknown is a really big thing. Everyone's experienced it recently because of covid but I felt that before. Will Middlemoore

Will has a six monthly drug infusion to reduce the risk of relapsing.

Offering some sense of certainty for an unpredictable condition.