It was a murder that shocked the country 25 years ago, a headteacher killed by a single stab wound outside his school as he tried to protect one of his pupils. The death of Philip Lawrence at the gates of St George's School in Maida Vale back in 1995 was yet another example of the devastating impact of knife crime on the capital. On the anniversary of his death, former pupils have been remembering him and reflecting on his legacy.