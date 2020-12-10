Veteran Labour MP Margaret Hodge today accused the government of dragging its feet over a planned crackdown on online abuse.

Mrs Hodge, who is jewish, said she was the target of a stream of anti-Semitic comments following the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader.

A probe by the Equality and Human Rights Commission found Labour guilty of 'unlawful harassment and discrimination' during Mr Corbyn's leadership.

Mrs Hodge, who represents Barking, east London, called on ministers to fast track the stalled Online Harms bill.

I think you think have to make the social media companies themselves liable. You've got to make them answerable and accountable for what they put on their platforms. Margaret Hodge, Labour MP for Barking

Mrs Hodge said the levels of abuse aimed at her were 'pretty horrific'.

I'm regularly called a zionist stooge, a zionist b****. They mingle the fact that I'm jewish together with the fact that I'm a woman and the fact that I'm old so very often some old hag, b**** and a hag. It feels almost Orwellian.

I'm tough, I've been around politics for a very, very long time but it's demoralising. It tears you apart but I think that's what the abusers want. I'm tired of it but I'm also a fighter. Margaret Hodge, Labour MP for Barking

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media & Sport said the government's response to the Online Harms white paper published would be published shortly.

You can watch the interview in full on The Late Debate in the ITV London region from 10:45pm on Thursday December 10.