A new government report says the closure of Hammersmith Bridge was 'over-cautious' and it could be reopened within weeks to pedestrians and cyclists.

Two reports said Hammersmith and Fulham Council adopted a 'conservative' approach to assessing the safety of the 133-year-old bridge when deciding to close it to vehicles in April last year and then to walkers and cyclists in August.

The council says it is putting the safety of residents and others above all else.

In September a government task force was set up to looks at ways of reopening the West London bridge, led by Transport Minister Baroness Vere.