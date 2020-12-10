Santa spreads Christmas joy from the top of the London Eye

Santa Claus made a surprise appearance on top of the London Eye to help spread some Christmas joy across the capital.

Father Christmas smiled and waved 135m above the capital from the popular tourist attraction which reopened to the public last week.

A special light show will also take place from Monday December 14 to Saturday December 26 which will see the London Eye bring some festive joy to the South Bank every 15 minutes daily from 4:30pm.

