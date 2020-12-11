Five injured as car mounts pavement and strikes pedestrians in Hackney

Five people have been injured after a car hit pedestrians when it mounted a pavement in north-east London.

At the scene in Stamford Hill, what appears to be broken glass surrounds a partially ruined bus stop.

Around 20 yards away, a damaged silver Toyota car can be seen in front of a mini-market, its front bonnet completely crumpled and windscreen smashed.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident in Stamford Hill is not being treated as terror-related and no arrests have been made.

London Ambulance Service (LAS) said five adults were treated at the scene, with four taken to a major trauma centre and the fifth taken to hospital by a crew from the Hatzola volunteer ambulance service.

Paramedics and police officers were called to the scene shortly before 9.40am to reports that a car had mounted a pavement and struck pedestrians.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said six ambulance crews, hazardous area response teams and a London Air Ambulance team, who travelled by car, were among those who attended.

Five adults were treated at the scene. We took four to a major trauma centre, and one person was taken to hospital by an Hatzola ambulance crew, Spokeswoman for London Ambulance Service

Police have cordoned off a large area and are examining the scene as passers-by - many from the orthodox Jewish community - watch on.