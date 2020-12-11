Londoners celebrate Hanukkah differently this year

Tap above to watch the full report by Chloe Keedy

At Sacks Morasha Jewish Primary school the excitement was palpable.

Nothing was going to stop year one celebrating Hanukah even if it will feel a little bit different this year.

Hanukkah celebrations at London primary school

We're probably going to end up just doing it on zoom and online, because we still want to be with our family just not together. Pupil

Outside Daniel's Bakery in Finchley , queues had been building since 6am.

They sell tens of thousands of doughnuts a day during Hanukkah as well as sending some to local schools.

Doughnuts at Finchley bakery

But because of coronavirus safety precautions, each doughnut has to be individually wrapped for the child.

Usually we just put everything in a box but now we have to put each doughnut in one bag and that's very time consuming. Peyman Hakimi, Daniel's Bakery

Finchley Reform Synagogue has organised a drive in celebration, after a successful one at Jewish New Year.

We will be socially distanced in our cars but with over six hundred people together. Big stage, huge screen, speakers in everybody's cars and the opportunity therefore to sing together, to eat traditional Hanukkah food together, to light the Hanukkia. Rabbi Miriam Berger, Finchley Reform Synagogue

As darkness fell in Trafalgar Square, the Menorah was lit.

