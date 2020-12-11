Londoners set up Christmas Tree Rental to save the spruces from landfill

Tap above to watch the report by Natalia Jorquera

Christmas Trees are a wonderful part of the festive period, with debates from when is too early to put yours up, to whether you should go for real or fake.

But the 12 days of Christmas are short-lived, and soon enough the baubles are coming down and the fairy lights being rewound in a ball.

And as the new year comes around, seven million trees end up in landfill. Releasing greenhouse gases into the air as they decompose.

One pair of Londoners believe they have found the solution to this problem, by setting up the London Christmas Tree Rental.

It all started when Jonathan Mearns and Catherine Loveless were walking the streets of the capital in January, finding Christmas tree graveyards on pavements wherever they went.

Jonathan decided that enough was enough, and in 2018 the rental service was born.

Each tree lives in a pot and needs a pint of water everyday.

Once the festive period is over, you simply return your tree to the farm where it will live for another year.

And when December rolls around again, you are able to hire that same tree - year after year.

It costs roughly the same price as a cut tree.

Having a tree thats alive and one that you can use year on year is obviously far better than growing a tree, cutting it down and then just burning it or discarding it or composting it Jonathan Mearns, London Christmas Tree Rental

They have one thousand trees in total, and the service is becoming more popular as the years go by.

We really encourage somebody to name their Christmas tree so we have people renting their tree because they're looking forward to Sparkle coming back, or Mr Chubby Catherine Loveless, London Christmas Tree Rental

At a pop-up in Richmond, Julian was picking up his spruce for the second year in a row.

Its a feeling of ownership. The kids like it, the Christmas trees are very important for the Christmas season and the whole experience. So having the same tree year on year makes it part of the family, we give it a name. Its nice. Julian, Customer

Jonathan and Catherine believe this is the most sustainable way of enjoying Christmas trees. And indeed you'd have to re-use a plastic tree ten times in order to keep its environmental impact lower than a real tree.

