15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Newham

A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Newham.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Woodman Street in North Woolwich just before 7pm on Friday 11th December.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male, believed aged 15, suffering injuries. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A section 60 order, which gives officers increased search powers, has been put in place for the borough of Newham until 07:00hrs on Saturday, 12 December.

The victim's next of kin have been informed. Enquiries into the circumstances are underway and there have been no arrests so far.

I am shocked at this tragic loss of a young life and would appeal to any members of the local community to come forward with any information which might help bring those responsible to justice. Local officers will step up patrols in the area overnight and in the coming days to reassure the public and continue to target violent crime. Paul Whiteman, Detective Superintendent

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6330/11Dec.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.