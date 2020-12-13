Man charged for assaulting police officer

Detectives investigating an incident where a police officer was assaulted in Croydon have charged a man.

Dylan Church from Croydon, was charged on Saturday, 12th December with assaulting an emergency worker, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday, 14th December. A 26-year-old man has been released under investigation.

Shortly before 6pm on Thursday 10th December, an officer from the Roads and Transport Policing Command was injured while attempting to stop two men in Tennison Road, Croydon. He was taken to hospital and subsequently discharged.